Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Ready to resume flights on Centre nod: Srinagar airport director

Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke, said efforts were being made to follow all guidelines and SOPs when the Srinagar airport starts commercial flights again.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published: May 14, 2020 1:49:10 am
Srinagar International airport authorities are ready to start commercial flight operations if the Centre decides to resume flights, the airport director said on Wednesday.

“We have given our nod to commercial flight operations from Srinagar airport if services are resumed post lockdown…we are ready from our side to start flights again,” Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke, told The Indian Express on Wednesday. “Whenever the central authorities take a decision to resume flights again in the country, we have informed them, we are ready.”

Dhoke said all efforts are being made to follow all guidelines and Standard operating procedure (SOPs) when the Srinagar airport starts commercial flights again.

“We are trying to making our airport touch-free for fliers. The baggage area of arrival and departure will be sanitised once flight operations are resumed. We are also planning to install a sanitisation tunnel at the drop gate of the airport,” he said.

“Passengers’ documents will be verified from a distance by using web camera. The CISF official concerned, after looking through the camera, will clear the passenger for proceeding,” he said.

At present, only flights bringing stranded students are operating at the Srinagar airport.

