Ready to reimburse migrants’ fare but UP CM mum: Congress

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she had written to the Amethi and Rae Bareli DMs for the list "so that we can pay for their tickets".

The UP Congress Thursday said it was ready to reimburse the ticket fares paid by migrant labourers for special trains that brought them back to the state, but alleged the Yogi Adityanath government was not providing them the list of migrants.

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party Leader in the state Aradhana Mishra said they wrote to Yogi Adityanath, seeking the list of workers who had returned, but he did not respond.

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she had written to the Amethi and Rae Bareli DMs for the list “so that we can pay for their tickets”.

Adityanath, meanwhile, said that he has asked other states to provide a district-wise list of workers from UP in their states so that immediate arrangements can be made to bring them back. He also assured that work would be given to every worker as per their skills. “For this, our action plan is almost ready,” said the CM in an official statement.

