Ready to mediate between Hardik Patel and BJP: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Stating that the Narendra Modi government should try and address the demands for reservations made by Patidars, Marathas, Jats, Rajputs and Gurjars before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Union minister of state for Justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday offered to act as a mediator between Patidar leader Hardik Patel and the BJP in Gujarat.

“I had told Hardik Patel that by staying with Congress, Patidars will not get reservation. Hardik should join forces with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and the BJP. I appeal to him to discuss the issue once with the government,” said Athawale while talking about the Patidar Ananmat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader who is on an indefinite fast seeking reservation for the Patel community in Gujarat.

“I am ready to become a mediator. I will take you to Narendra Modi and we will do something about Patidar reservation… There is no gain in supporting Rahul Gandhi,” the minister said addressing mediapersons after a day-long tour of Lunawada in Mahisagar district. When quizzed if he will meet Hardik who is on a fast, the minister said he will reach out to the PAAS leader over the phone and “make him understand.” “I had met Hardik at a wedding recently. I had shaken hands with him. But I told myself that there is no point in simply shaking hands like this. You should join hands for elections,” Athawale said.

Batting for reservation for general category who have annual incomes below Rs 8 lakh, the minister said that the Modi government should try and resolve the demands of the Patidars in Gujarat, Marathas in Maharashtra, Jats in Haryana and Rajputs and Gurjars in Rajasthan before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “I will talk once with Prime Minister and see if a decision can be reached before elections,” he said adding that 25 per cent of the unreserved seats should be kept reserved for the economically poor among the general category. Athawale said that his party, the Republican Party of India was in favour of giving reservation to the communities from the general category without touching the present reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

Forecasting the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Athawale said that BJP will lose about 40 seats but NDA will return to power. “BJP might lose 30-40 seats, but NDA will form the government. Narendra Modji will win 2019 elections because we will put the accounts of all the work done in the last five years before the people… No matter how united the opposition is, Modji’s team is very strong and we will not face a lot of problems in the 2019 match,” he remarked.

Talking about how BJP had lost about 15-20 seats during the 2017 assembly elections due to the Patidar agitation, the minister said BJP which won 26 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections will end up winning 23 seats in the 2019 polls and the Congress will finish with three seats.

