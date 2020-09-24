Ready to lead fight against farm Bills, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Capt also attacked the Akalis for “trying to change the narrative” and transform the “Punjab Vs Centre: fight into a local political clash for their vested interests. (File)

Urging all political parties to rise above “petty” considerations and come on one platform to unitedly fight against the three “anti-farmer” bills passed in Parliament, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he is ready to lead the political battle against the “unconstitutional” legislations .

“I will do what it takes to save my farmers and my state from these dangerous new laws, whose implementation will cripple the farming sector and also destroy Punjab’s lifeline of agriculture,” he said.

In a statement, Amarinder said the Congress has always stood with farmers and will fight shoulder to shoulder with them to scuttle the Centre’s plans to “ruin” not only the peasants and labourers, who toil in the fields day and night to feed the nation, but the entire Punjab.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government has stooped to a new low by bringing these Bills, and that too in a totally undemocratic and unparliamentary manner,” he said, adding his government will oppose them in the interest of not just the farmers and the state but the entire country.

He also attacked the Akalis for “trying to change the narrative” and transform the “Punjab Vs Centre: fight into a local political clash for their vested interests.

He dismissed Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation from the Union Cabinet as “mockery” of the Akalis history of sacrifices, before the Badals “hijacked” the party and converted it into their “personal fiefdom”.

“Is giving up a berth in the Union Cabinet a sacrifice? The Badals clearly do not know the meaning of sacrifice,” he said, ridiculing SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s statement that Akali Dal can make any sacrifice for farmers. wWhat are you still doing in the anti-farmer NDA government at the Centre, he asked the Akali leader.

He termed the “SAD’s U-turn on the Bills” as a desperate step taken under political compulsion, when faced with the threat of total eradication from Punjab’s political arena.

