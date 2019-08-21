Ready to contest against Mamata in West Bengal polls: Sovan Chatterjee

TMC MLA and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who joined BJP on August 14, on Tuesday said he is ready to contest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the next state Assembly polls if the saffron party wants it.

The comment came in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Ghosh who along with other party leaders felicitated him at state party headquarters.

“When I was in TMC, I was a loyal soldier of the party and Mamata Banerjee. Now I have joined the BJP and will be its loyal soldier. I will do whatever my party asks me to do. If they ask me to contest against Mamata Banerjee in next election I will do so,” Chatterjee told reporters during his first news conference as a BJP leader.

He dismissed allegations that he had switched over to the saffron camp to save himself from CBI interrogations in the Narada scam.

“All of you should remember that it (the Narada scam) is a sub-judice matter. And there is a huge difference between being accused and proven guilty. Nothing has been proved as of now,” he said.

He is a four-time TMC MLA and two-time mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation besides being a state minister.

Chatterjee was asked by the chief minister to resign from his post both as a minister and mayor in November 2018 following his marital dispute with wife, Ratna.

Chatterjee, who was once a trusted lieutenant of the TMC supremo, had in the past been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in the Narada scam.

Chatterjee’s close aide Baishakhi Banerjee, who joined the BJP with Chatterjee, too was felicitated by BJP leaders and attended the news conference. Baishakhi was the president of the Trinamool Congress Professors cell.