Ready to contest against Mamata in next Assembly polls, says Sovan Chatterjee

In his first remarks after joining the BJP, former Kolkata mayor and TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee said he was ready to contest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the next assembly elections if the saffron party wanted it.

“When I was in TMC, I was a loyal soldier of that party. Now I have joined the BJP and will be its loyal soldier. I will do whatever my party asks me to do. If they ask me to contest against Mamata Banerjee in next election I will do so,” Chatterjee, once a trusted aide of Banerjee, said.

Chatterjee and his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee were felicitated by West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at an event at the state BJP headquarters on Tuesday.

Chatterjee also dismissed allegations that he had switched over to the saffron camp to save himself from CBI investigations into the Narada scam.

“All of you should remember that it (the Narada scam) is a subjudice matter. And there is a huge difference between being accused and proven guilty. Nothing has been proved as of now,” Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee was asked to step down as a minister and Kolkata mayor by TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last November following troubles in his personal life. He is the sixth TMC MLA to join the BJP since the Lok Sabha election results in May this year.

Meanwhile, Baisakhi Banerjee was the president of the Trinamool Congress Professors cell who resigned after alleging a conspiracy by Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to remove her.