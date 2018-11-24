Ready to consider proposal on separate days for women devotees: Kerala govt to HC

The Kerala government on Friday orally informed the High Court that it was ready to consider a proposal that a few days be exclusively set apart for women devotees at the Sabarimala temple.

The High Court was considering a public interest litigation moved by four young women, who sought a direction to the state government to ensure adequate facilities and protection for the smooth pilgrimage of women of all ages to the temple in compliance of the recent Supreme Court verdict.

The court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board and the state government to furnish affidavits on whether there are adequate facilities for women pilgrims at the hill shrine.

The petition was moved by Reshma Nishanth and three others. The petitioners pointed out that if two or three days are set apart for women pilgrims, it would ensure their safe and smooth pilgrimage. Besides, it would not affect male pilgrims concerned about the presence of women of menstruating age.

State Attorney K V Sohan said, “The suggestion for setting apart two or three days exclusively for women pilgrims came from the petitioners. Responding to that suggestion, the state government told the court that it was ready to consider that proposal. The court has not gone into the details of that demand at this stage, instead it sought report about the facilities for women at Sabarimala. It would be up to the devaswom board and the thantri (temple’s supreme priest) to take a final opinion on that demand.”