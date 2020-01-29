Ready for talks on CAA but PM Modi must withdraw it first: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a protest against CAA and NRC in Kolkata. (Express) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a protest against CAA and NRC in Kolkata. (Express)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she is ready to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, but that he should first withdraw the contentious law.

“It is good that the Prime Minister is ready for talks. But first, take back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They (Centre) did not call an all-party meet before taking a decision on Kashmir (scrapping the state’s special status and bifurcating it into Union territories) and CAA. NRC (National Register of Citizens), NPR (National Population Register), and CAA; these three are bad for the country. We are ready for talks but first withdraw NRC,” Banerjee said at an event organised to protest against the amended citizenship law through paintings.

Banerjee further said that protesting against the Centre’s decisions does not make opposition parties anti-national and reiterated that her government will not implement CAA, NRC or NPR in the state. “We want a united India. We want a united Bengal. We are not accepting CAA, NRC and NPR,” she reiterated.

Banerjee also made a painting at the venue. Several noted artistes also took part in the event and made paintings which will later be shown to the public at an exhibition.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against CAA. After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal became the fourth state to pass such a resolution against the new citizenship law.

