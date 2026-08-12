Ready for Parliament session till late night today: Amit Shah to Opposition

Amit Shah said a matter as serious as the students’ protest could not be addressed through a mere statement and insisted that it should be taken up through a proper parliamentary debate.

Written by: Jatin Anand
3 min readUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Amit ShahUnion Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah during the Monsoon session of Parliament.
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Breaking his silence on the ongoing logjam in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he was ready to answer all questions from the Opposition on the action taken by security personnel against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

Addressing reporters at Parliament, Shah said the Opposition should write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm and that a discussion could begin at 3 pm, with him responding to all questions. “I want to tell the Opposition that you write to Speaker (Om Birla) by 2 pm, we will begin the discussion by 3 pm and at 3 pm I will answer everything,” he declared.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “First of all, terms like ‘laapata’, ‘bhaag gaye’ are the kind of language increasingly being heard in India’s public and parliamentary life. I have been coming to Parliament regularly since the session began; I sit in my… pic.twitter.com/sLaYv9fFSn

— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

Shah said a matter as serious as the students’ protest could not be addressed through a mere statement and insisted that it should be taken up through a proper parliamentary debate.

“Rules and procedures have been made for discussion in Parliament; someone asks me to just give a statement — something as serious as this cannot be debated like that. This may be in your tradition but it is not the Parliamentary tradition,” he said.

He said the government was even willing to suspend Question Hour, subject to the Speaker’s approval, to allow an extended discussion. “I am ready for a discussion at 3 pm tomorrow. I will be present myself, I will write everything myself and reply to the discussion so that everything is clarified in front of the people of the nation. So that there is doodh ka doodh and pani ka pani.”

PARLIAMENT LIVE UPDATES | ‘Not interested in lecture’, Rahul Gandhi responds to Amit Shah

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Shah also took exception to Opposition leaders describing him as ‘laapata‘, ‘bhaag gaye‘ and ‘bhagode‘, saying such terms had only recently entered public and parliamentary discourse. “Since the session started, I come to Parliament regularly, I have sat in my chamber,” he said.

He also blamed the Opposition for preventing Parliament from functioning, saying there was little purpose in attending the Houses if proceedings were continuously disrupted.

“Because the Opposition is just not letting Parliament function — not its Houses, what will one do after attending them?” he asked.

Shah also referred to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement that the government was ready for a comprehensive discussion on the NEET students’ protest.

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“This is what they had demanded initially, we agreed. On my part too, I have said that I am ready to answer all questions in Parliament. But they just do not want a discussion to take place,” he said.

Shah ended by putting the onus on the Opposition to decide whether it wanted a debate or continued disruption, saying, “Now the people should decide who is running away.”

Responding to Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA Bloc is not interested in listening to Shah lecturing them or his imagination.

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Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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