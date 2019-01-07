Ready for CBI probe, people will teach BJP a lesson: Akhilesh Yadav

A day after the CBI searched more than a dozen locations across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with an illegal mining case that allegedly involves Samajwadi Party leaders, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav Sunday said the BJP has shown its “true colours” and that the CBI can never help anyone win elections.

Advertising

Targeting the BJP, Akhilesh said that the CBI is being used to thwart the SP-BSP alliance in the state. “It is a question of just 100 days. After 100 days, all of us will be before the public. The CBI is not going to win an election for anyone. The CBI is going to ask us questions and we will answer but the public is going to decide and they are ready to teach them (BJP) lessons,” he said.

Amid reports of an alliance without the Congress, Akhilesh said that the BJP was using the CBI just like the Congress did it in the past. “I am happy that the BJP has shown its true colours. I will get the chance to meet the CBI again. One chance was given by the Congress and now another chance has been given by the BJP,” he said.

He said that an announcement on seat-sharing with the BSP will be made in about a week’s time. “What do we have? All we can do is enter an alliance and go before the public. But those who want to stop us, what do they have? They have the CBI?” he said.

Advertising

In an FIR filed on January 2, the CBI said that “the role of then mining ministers concerned during relevant period may be looked into during the course of investigation of the case.” The CBI is probing the case on the orders of the Allahabad High Court. The alleged roles of Akhilesh and his former Cabinet colleague Gayatri Prajapati are part of the probe. Yadav and Prajapati held the mining portfolio between 2012 and 2016 when the alleged irregularities in the mining of minor minerals allegedly took place.

Referring to the seat-sharing agreement with the BSP in UP, Akhilesh said: “Now we are under the CBI scanner and we will have to tell the CBI about seat sharing in the alliance…whether it will be 37-37 (seats), 36-36 or 35-35.”

He also said that he is new to politics and that the Supreme Court had recently referred to the CBI. “What did the Supreme Court say about the CBI when there differences within the agency? I am new to politics, I will welcome the CBI again,” he said.

Later, BJP Cabinet Minister in UP, Sidharth Nath Singh demanded that the CBI investigate Akhilesh Yadav in the illegal mining case. Asking Akhilesh six questions, Singh said that SP leaders were “hand in glove” with the accused in the CBI case.