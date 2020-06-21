Ready and determined to deliver, says IAF chief

Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was speaking at the Passing out Parade at the Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday. (Source: Defence PRO/Indian Air Force) Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was speaking at the Passing out Parade at the Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday. (Source: Defence PRO/Indian Air Force)

REFERRING TO the situation on the Line of Actual Control, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday that the Indian Air Force is “well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency” and is “determined to deliver”.

Addressing a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, he said: “We are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will not let the sacrifices of our soldiers go in vain.”

Speaking to mediapersons later, Bhadauria, who visited the Leh air base earlier this week, said: “The Army is in total control of the situation at the Galwan Valley and the Air Force is ready to support the Army’s efforts by deploying additional forces to meet any contingency’’.

He said the IAF has stepped up deployment in Leh and Srinagar. “We are aware of the full situation. Be it at LAC, be it deployments beyond LAC. All the air deployments, their postures, the kind of deployments… We have full analysis and we have taken the necessary action that we need to take to handle any contingency that may arise with this kind of deployment. All actions have been taken,” he said.

“We know what their (Chinese) fields are. We know what their air fields are, where they are deployed, what are the operational bases,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said India is not at war with China but is prepared to face any situation. “You are aware of the talks that are happening at the military level… but we are prepared for any contingency,” he said.

He said that despite the Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks, efforts are underway to ensure that the situation at the LAC is resolved peacefully.

– With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd