Read out Preamble in govt offices to mark Constitution Day, says J&K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, heads of departments and police formations to observe Constitution Day in their respective offices, and to ensure that the Preamble is read out in all government offices and institutions along with the civil secretariat to mark the day on Tuesday.

According to the government circular, dated November 22, “This year, the celebrations will be marked by reading of the Preamble to the Constitution in all the institutions, government offices and other establishments,” it said.

The circular states that the Preamble shall be read out at the Civil Secretariat at 11am followed by a pledge to the Fundamental Duties.

“The Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of the Departments and the Heads of all the police formations shall undertake similar activity in their respective offices and ensure that all subordinate offices also read out the Preamble on Constitution Day at 11am and pledge to the Fundamental Duties,” states the circular by Additional Secretary Subash C Chhibber.

It also directed the senior officials to ensure various activities as part of a “national campaign” between November 26 and April 14, 2020 and advised officials, heads of departments and police formations to chalk out a “month-wise calendar of activities.