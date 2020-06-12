Reactor blast, fire at Gujarat factory: 1 dead

Ankleshwar GIDC police said the mishap took place at around 1 am when all workers were present during their shift. (File Photo/Representational) Ankleshwar GIDC police said the mishap took place at around 1 am when all workers were present during their shift. (File Photo/Representational)

One person was killed and five were injured after a reactor in a Gujarat chemical factory exploded in the early hours of Thursday, setting off a fire and, subsequently, toxic fumes. The premises of Hemani Industries, which manufactures pesticides and intermediate chemicals in Bharuch district’s Ankleshwar, have now been shut down.

The blast was triggered by an increase in reactor pressure, the cause of which is still unclear, the police said.

Ankleshwar GIDC police said the mishap took place at around 1 am when all workers were present during their shift.

Six of them suffered severe burn injures as hot toxic chemicals fell on them from the reactor. Their colleagues took them to hospital, where Bihar resident Salauddin Shaikh died.

Firefighters controlled the blaze in under two hours.

