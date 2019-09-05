‘Reach 3’ of Nagpur metro: Safety checks near completion, Modi to inaugurate line on Sept 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 11-km Reach 3 of the Nagpur Metro on September 7.

A team of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) started a final check on Tuesday and is set to complete it by Thursday before giving a safety clearance.

Earlier in March, Modi had inaugurated the 13-km Reach 1 of the Metro.

Asked why the PM’s programme was finalised before the CMRS could issue a final safety certificate, MahaMetro managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “The certification comes in stages. The committee had already approved some basics and suggested some other things, which we complied with. We are sure to get the final safety go-ahead tomorrow.”