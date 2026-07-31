Robust conflict of interest policy in place: Government on selecting companies for RDI funds

This came a day after a reply by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha on Thursday indicated the possibility of a potential conflict of interest of members of a selection panel in the disbursement of funds from RDI scheme. (SansadTV)

The selection of companies for receiving money from the newly created Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund followed “robust evaluation mechanisms”, “strict conflict of interest guidelines” and “merit-based selection processes”, Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement on Friday.

This came a day after a reply by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha on Thursday indicated the possibility of a potential conflict of interest of members of a selection panel in the disbursement of funds from RDI scheme.

According to a written reply by the minister to a question from Rajya Sabha member Praveen Chakravarthy, seven of the 11 members of one of the selection panels had a personal investment in several of companies that had been selected for receiving funds under RDI scheme.