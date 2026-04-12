RBI proposes ‘Kill Switch’ to secure digital payments: What it means

RBI digital payment security: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a ‘Kill Switch’ mechanism to enhance the security of digital payments. The move is expected to further reduce online fraud. According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), around 28 lakh digital payment fraud cases were reported in 2025, amounting to Rs 22,931 crore.
In its report, ‘Discussion Paper – Exploring Safeguards in Digital Payments to Curb Frauds’, the central bank has proposed several measures to address the rising incidents of fraud in digital transactions.
According to the RBI, card-based payment systems currently offer customers a ‘switch on/off’ facility for domestic and international usage, along with options to set limits for different types of transactions. It noted that this feature has been effective in empowering customers in terms of enhancing their control over payment instruments and reducing instances of fraud.
However, the RBI pointed out that similar user-controlled mechanisms are not uniformly available across other digital payment channels.
RBI’s Kill Switch proposal: What it means
In Singapore, ‘Kill Switch’ mechanism has already been introduced, where customers can instantly lock their online banking accounts via mobile app or hotline, thereby disabling fund transfers, digital banking access and payment functions. Such action can be reversed only after identity verification by the bank.
Similarly, the RBI proposed that Customers can be provided with a single facility to disable all digital payment transactions from the account (‘kill switch’) at one stroke. It said that activation of ‘Kill Switch’ at the account level shall override other controls / configurations set-up by the account holder.
“Once the kill-switch is enabled, disabling the kill-switch to re-activate digital payments can be permitted either through digital modes after taking proper authentication / verification measures, or through a physical visit to a bank branch by the account holder. For disabling the kill-switch through digital modes, the bank may put in place relatively stringent authentication / verification measures to ensure the genuineness of the customer,” it added.
Story continues below this ad
However, it stated that certain types of transactions, such as payment mandates and standing instructions, may be exempted from the ‘Kill Switch.’
“While the digital payment controls and the kill switch can certainly be extended to existing customers as an optional facility, a key policy question is whether or not digital payment modes should be disabled by default for new customers unless explicitly enabled by them,” it noted.
Pros and Cons of RBI's 'Kill Switch' Proposal
✓ Pros
1
This measure strengthens the principle of customer-controlled security. Customers can customise access to payment modes according to their usage patterns and risk appetite.
2
In fraud situations, time is critical. A kill switch enables customers to immediately disable all digital payment access without navigating multiple systems or contacting different banks.
3
This measure ensures a more uniform and robust customer protection framework across the payments ecosystem.
✗ Cons
1
Customers may inadvertently activate the kill switch or disable certain payment channels, resulting in disruption to legitimate transactions.
2
Implementing a universal kill switch across multiple payment channels such as UPI, cards, net banking, wallets, and other digital instruments may require significant technological development for banks.
3
The controls may not serve their purpose in cases wherein fraudsters gain temporary access to a customer's device.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More