RBI proposes ‘Kill Switch’ to secure digital payments: What it means

RBI digital payment security: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a ‘Kill Switch’ mechanism to enhance the security of digital payments. The move is expected to further reduce online fraud. According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), around 28 lakh digital payment fraud cases were reported in 2025, amounting to Rs 22,931 crore.

In its report, ‘Discussion Paper – Exploring Safeguards in Digital Payments to Curb Frauds’, the central bank has proposed several measures to address the rising incidents of fraud in digital transactions.

According to the RBI, card-based payment systems currently offer customers a ‘switch on/off’ facility for domestic and international usage, along with options to set limits for different types of transactions. It noted that this feature has been effective in empowering customers in terms of enhancing their control over payment instruments and reducing instances of fraud.