RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE: Guv Sanjay Malhotra to announce repo rate decision today

RBI MPC Meeting Live updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra will make the fiscal policy announcement at 10 AM.

RBI Repo Rate Cut, RBI Policy Meeting Today Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to unveil its latest monetary policy decision today, Friday, February 6, 2026. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is concluding its sixth and final bi-monthly meeting of FY26 after deliberations held from February 4 to February 6. The much-anticipated announcements on repo rate and other monetary policies will be made at 10:00 AM today by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Since February 2025, the central bank has already reduced the policy repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points. This policy review comes shortly after key developments, including the presentation of the Union Budget for 2026-27 and the announcement of the India–US trade agreement.

Story continues below this ad What to expect from RBI policy today? The MPC is largely expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, with attention likely shifting towards liquidity conditions and the effectiveness of policy transmission. In its December review, the RBI had lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points and maintained a neutral policy stance. With growth and inflation trends remaining supportive, the central bank has actively infused liquidity in recent months through Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operations and Open Market Operations (OMOs). Market participants will be keenly watching the governor’s remarks for signals on the continuation of these measures. Live Updates Feb 6, 2026 08:24 AM IST RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: Markets cautious in closing session ahead of MPC announcement Ahead of the MPC announcement, the equity benchmarks retreated sharply on Thursday, bringing an end to a three-session winning streak, as investors turned cautious amid weak global cues amid rising geopolitical tensions. The 30-share BSE Sensex slid 503.76 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 83,313.93. During intraday trade, the index fell as much as 666.07 points, or 0.79 per cent, to hit a low of 83,151.62. Market breadth remained negative, with 2,447 stocks declining, 1,737 advancing and 158 ending flat on the BSE. The NSE Nifty also ended lower, shedding 133.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 25,642.80. Feb 6, 2026 08:00 AM IST RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: Real estate sector hopes for status quo to maintain stability The real estate sector is hoping for repo rates be kept unchanged to maintain market stability. Aman Sharma, founder and MD of Aarize Group, said: "Today's homebuyers are highly sensitive towards the change in interest rates, as they tend to make decisions based on long-term financial comfort rather than short-term incentives. So, we anticipate that the repo rate will be unchanged, giving the housing market much-needed predictability." Director of AU Real Estate Ashish Agarwal said keeping the repo rates stable would likely to induce sustained confidence among homebuyers and long-term investors alike. "For premium buyers, invariability in borrowing costs supports decisive purchasing, while for investors it reinforces real estate’s role as a dependable store of value. The monetary stability, paired with the government’s continued thrust on capital expenditure, creates a strong foundation for asset creation and wealth preservation." Anil Godara, founder and managing director of J Estates said keeping repo rate unchanged is particularly important for emerging segments like senior living as this category depends on long-term investment planning and steady financing structures. "Stable interest rates allow developers to build well-designed, service-oriented senior communities while keeping costs manageable for residents. Clarity on borrowing costs improves confidence, especially when projects integrate healthcare, assisted living, and wellness infrastructure." Feb 6, 2026 07:47 AM IST RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: What is repo rate and why is it important? The repo rate is the interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends short-term funds to commercial banks against government securities. It is a monetary policy tool used to control inflation and regulate liquidity in the economy. When the RBI raises the repo rate, borrowing becomes costlier for banks, often leading to higher loan interest rates for individual customers and businesses. This brings down borrowing and controls inflation. On the other hand, a cut in the repo rate makes borrowing cheaper, encouraging spending and investment to support economic growth. This regulates liquidity in the economy. Feb 6, 2026 07:42 AM IST RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: RBI unlikely to change repo rate The RBI MPC held its three-day bimonthly meeting from February 4-6, after which it will be announcing its monetary policy decision today. It is likely to maintain status quo this time, with no change in the repo rate from 5.25%. The RBI had slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% and continued a 'neutral' stance after its December bi-monthly MPC meeting. Since February 2025, the RBI has effected a cut of a cumulative 125 bps. Feb 6, 2026 07:33 AM IST RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce key repo rate decision today after final MPC meeting of 2026 The RBI Monetary Policy Committee will announce its decision on repo rate today around 10 AM after it concludes its three day meeting. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will make the announcement. This is the first meeting of the MPC after Budget 2026 and the final bi-monthly meeting of FY26.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd