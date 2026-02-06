RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE: Guv Sanjay Malhotra to announce repo rate decision today

RBI MPC Meeting Live updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra will make the fiscal policy announcement at 10 AM.
RBI Repo Rate Cut, RBI Policy Meeting Today Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to unveil its latest monetary policy decision today, Friday, February 6, 2026. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is concluding its sixth and final bi-monthly meeting of FY26 after deliberations held from February 4 to February 6. The much-anticipated announcements on repo rate and other monetary policies will be made at 10:00 AM today by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Since February 2025, the central bank has already reduced the policy repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points. This policy review comes shortly after key developments, including the presentation of the Union Budget for 2026-27 and the announcement of the India–US trade agreement.
Story continues below this ad
What to expect from RBI policy today? The MPC is largely expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, with attention likely shifting towards liquidity conditions and the effectiveness of policy transmission. In its December review, the RBI had lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points and maintained a neutral policy stance. With growth and inflation trends remaining supportive, the central bank has actively infused liquidity in recent months through Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operations and Open Market Operations (OMOs). Market participants will be keenly watching the governor’s remarks for signals on the continuation of these measures.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd