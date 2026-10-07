RBI Monetary Policy Meeting October 2026 LIVE: Will Governor Sanjay Malhotra hike interest rate after 4 pauses?

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kicked off its three-day bi-monthly review meeting in Mumbai on October 5. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the decisions taken at the MPC meeting today at 10 AM.

Financial markets are bracing for a potential hike in interest rates amid mounting global and domestic headwinds, reported news agency PTI. “A hike in the short-term lending rate (repo) by the RBI in its upcoming monetary policy would mark a stance reversal, following four rate cuts totalling 125 basis points in 2025 and a prolonged pause thereafter,” the agency reported. The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the RBI raised the rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent.

Story continues below this ad However, Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that the RBI MPC could keep the repo rate unchanged again and may hike rates in its December policy review, with a total increase of 75 basis points. Global instability, rising CPI big concerns The central bank’s MPC review comes at a time when the economic policy faces fresh pressures from geopolitical instability and rising prices. Key drivers influencing the committee’s stance include geopolitical tensions, rising Consumer Price Index (CPI), and increasing domestic food price pressure, among other factors. The prolonged conflict in West Asia and higher crude oil costs are stoking broader macroeconomic concerns with microeconomic consequences they are pinching the common man’s pocket every day. Moreover, concerns over persistent food inflation have kept retail price growth volatile. Live Updates Oct 7, 2026 08:10 AM IST Where and when to watch RBI Monetary Policy Committee review decisions? Governor Sanjay Malhotra's announcement will be broadcast live on the RBI's YouTube channel from 10 AM. You can get the key updates on the Indian Express. At 12 PM, he's likely to address a press conference. Oct 7, 2026 08:07 AM IST RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce MPC decisions at 10 AM RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the key decisions taken at the three-day monetary policy committee meeting held in Mumbai from October 5. The announcement will come at 10 AM. The RBI MPC meets every two months and reviews the economic status of the nation and announces policy decisions to prepare for the prevailing domestic and global political and economic environment. The full calendar of the meetings is announced by the RBI at the beginning of every financial year. The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, requires the committee to meet at least 4 times a year (once per quarter), though the RBI practices 6 reviews annually.

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