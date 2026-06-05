RBI Monetary Policy Meeting June 2026 LIVE: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce repo rate, other monetary policy decisions today

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting June 2026 LIVE: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce monetary policy on Friday, (Express photo)

RBI Policy Meeting Today Live Updates: After the three-day meeting held by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, the central bank is set to announce its decisions today. The committee is widely expected to retain the policy repo rate at 5.25%, a small but vocal segment is predicting an interest rate hike on Friday due to the tremendous pressure the rupee has been under and to ‘pre-emptively’ stamp out upside risks to inflation.

After a prolonged period of stability, the exchange rate has over the last one year become the primary topic of discussion, with the RBI employing various instruments to stem its fall: foreign currency sales in spot and forward markets, swap windows and auctions, tightening norms to stop speculative bets, and reportedly even selling gold to save on foreign exchange reserves.

Story continues below this ad The MPC’s decisions comes amid volatile global conditions driven by ongoing tensions in West Asia and volatile global crude oil and gas prices After falling by more than 10% against the US dollar over the last year, the RBI thinks the rupee is now undervalued, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra saying as much in an interview last week, pointing at the currency’s Real Effective Exchange Rate, which fell to 90.96 in April – the lowest since September 2013.