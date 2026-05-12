MHA’s cyber crime wing signs MoU with RBI subsidiary to crack down on mule accounts

Officials said the integration of real-time intelligence with AI tools is expected to significantly improve early warning systems and reduce financial fraud losses. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

In a push to curb cyber-enabled financial frauds, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) have signed an MoU to strengthen coordination across India’s banking and digital payments ecosystem.

The collaboration aims to enhance fraud-risk intelligence sharing, analytical support, and operational coordination, with a particular focus on identifying and eliminating mule accounts — a key enabler of cyber fraud.

Announcing the development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building a “cyber secure Bharat”. In a post on X, Shah highlighted that mule accounts remain a major challenge in tackling cybercrime and noted that the partnership would leverage artificial intelligence to detect and dismantle such accounts swiftly.