RBI Holiday List 2026: Banks to remain closed for 11 days in March – Check dates & city-wise closure list

RBI City Wise Bank Holiday List in March 2026: As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list 2026, banks across various cities will remain closed for 11 days in March, excluding the second and fourth Saturdays. Therefore, the citizens are advised to check the holiday list in advance before planning a visit to their bank.
RBI Calendar 2026: Bank holidays in March 2026
In March 2026, branches of both public and private sector banks will remain closed on several days due to various occasions and festivals such as Holika Dahan, Holi, Gudhi Padwa, Eid-Ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and others.
Bank holidays in March 2026 in India
March 2: Bank branches in Kanpur and Lucknow will remain closed on the occasion of Holika Dahan.
March 3: Bank branches in Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada will remain closed on the occasion of Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala.
March 4: Bank branches in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla will remain closed on the occasion of Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day.
March 13: Bank branches in Aizawl will remain closed on the occasion of Chapchar Kut.
March 17: Bank branches in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed due to Shab-I-Qadr.
March 19: Bank branches in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar and Vijayawada will remain closed due to Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.
March 20: Bank branches in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada will remain closed due to Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida.
March 21: Bank branches in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Srinagar will remain closed due to Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul.
March 26: Bank branches in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi and Shimla, will remain closed due to Shree Ram Navami.
March 27: Bank branches in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna and Vijayawada will remain closed due to Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).
March 31: Bank branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, will remain closed due to Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti.
