RBI Holiday List 2026: Banks to remain closed for 11 days in March – Check dates & city-wise closure list

Citizens are advised to check the holiday list in advance before planning a visit to their bank.

RBI City Wise Bank Holiday List in March 2026: As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list 2026, banks across various cities will remain closed for 11 days in March, excluding the second and fourth Saturdays. Therefore, the citizens are advised to check the holiday list in advance before planning a visit to their bank.

RBI Calendar 2026: Bank holidays in March 2026

In March 2026, branches of both public and private sector banks will remain closed on several days due to various occasions and festivals such as Holika Dahan, Holi, Gudhi Padwa, Eid-Ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and others.