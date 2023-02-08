scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
RBI hikes repo rate to 6.5%, projects GDP growth at 6.4% for 2023-23

The Central bank has projected retail inflation at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23 and 5.3 per cent for the next fiscal.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das (File)
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Wednesday (February 8). The RBI increased the repo rate by a cumulative 250 basis points since May last year.

“Rate hike of 25 basis points is considered appropriate at this juncture. Monetary policy will remain agile and alert to inflation,” Das said during a press conference.

The RBI governor noted that the world economy is not looking so grim anymore and that inflation also appears to be coming down. “RBI’s MPC decided 4:2 vote to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative policy,” he said. The RBI also projected India’s GDP growth at 6.4 per cent for 2023-24.

In December 2022, the MPC hiked the Repo rate — the key policy rate — by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent in a bid to rein in retail inflation.

“The global economic outlook doesn’t look as grim now as it did a few months ago, growth prospects in major economies have improved while inflation is on a descent though inflation still remains well-above the target in major economies,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

Flagging the unprecedented contractions facing monetary policy, he said: “Unprecedented events of the last three years have put to test monetary policy across the world. Emerging market economies are facing sharp tradeoffs between supporting economic activity and controlling inflation while preserving policy credibility.”

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 10:15 IST
Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
