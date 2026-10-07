RBI raises repo rate to 5.5%, first hike since 2023

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday announced a 25 basis point hike in the repo rate to 5.5%, marking the first increase in nearly four years amid rising inflation and strong economic growth.

The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to raise the policy interest rate, Malhotra said.

A hike in the repo rate raises borrowing costs for banks, which can lead to higher interest rates and EMIs for borrowers.

The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%. It kept the rate unchanged through 2023-24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025. The policy repo rate currently stands at 5.25%.