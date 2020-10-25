scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Bihar polls

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID-19

Das said he is asymptomatic and has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days.

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 25, 2020 7:32:25 pm
rbi, rbi news, rbi bond market, tltro, Shaktikanta Das, government bonds, government bond prices, indian expressRBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue to work from isolation. Das said he is asymptomatic and has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.

Currently, the RBI has full strength of four deputy governors B P Kanungo, M K Jain, M D Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.
The RBI governor was quite active during the lockdown period and post unlock period to keep the economy and financial market in good shape.

He used both conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools to support economic recovery hit by COVID-19 crisis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement