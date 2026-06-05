Plastic currency notes in India soon, says RBI, as cash sees a surge

The proposal is currently at its preliminary stage, Malhotra said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 01:24 PM IST
RBI governorRBI governor Sanjay Malhotra. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering a proposal to launch polymer currency notes in the country, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.

The proposal is currently at its preliminary stage, Malhotra said.

The move comes almost a decade after the central bank first floated the proposal to print plastic currency notes, as paper currency experiences a surge.

In February 2014, the government had informed the Parliament that one billion plastic notes of Rs 10 denomination would be introduced in a field trial in five cities selected for their geographical and climatic diversity. The selected cities were Kochi, Mysore, Jaipur, Shimla and Bhubaneswar.

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