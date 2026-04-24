RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank licence

The Reserve Bank of India said Friday that it has cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank Limited, over two years after ⁠it imposed business curbs over violations.

While the ​bank remains operational, its ⁠activities are severely limited to processing withdrawals of existing deposits and facilitating loan referrals ‌through ⁠banking correspondents, according to its website. It cannot take fresh ​deposits.

Paytm had obtained a limited banking license in ‌August 2015 (backed by One 97 Communications, which once counted China’s ​Ant ​Group and Japan’s SoftBank ⁠as investors) that allowed it to take small deposits but not give out loans.

The RBI had ordered the bank to stop ⁠accepting fresh ⁠deposits in January 2024, due to, what it said at the time, non-compliance ⁠with ‌rules, including on ​customer due diligence, use of ‌funds and technology infrastructure. The RBI said it would ‌make an ​application ​for winding up ​of the bank before the high court.