Raymond Group Chairman, MD Gautam Singhania hospitalised after boat mishap

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has suffered injuries after a boat mishap in Maldives late on Thursday night. The speedboat carrying several tourists – including Singhania – capsized, while two Indian men, including driver Hari Singh, are feared missing and search operations are underway, as per official sources.
A spokesperson for Singhania from Mumbai told The Indian Express on Friday evening, “Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai. We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well being of the affected friends.”
Singhania was among seven people on board the vessel that overturned near V Felidhoo. He has since been rescued and brought back to Mumbai, where he is recovering, his spokesperson confirmed.
Two Indian nationals remain missing after the speedboat capsized near Vaavu atoll Felidhoo, sources said.
As per reports in local newspapers, there were seven people on board at the time of the incident: Two women – a British national and a Russian national and five Indian men.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More