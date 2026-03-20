Raymond Group Chairman, MD Gautam Singhania hospitalised after boat mishap

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has suffered injuries after a boat mishap in Maldives late on Thursday night. The speedboat carrying several tourists – including Singhania – capsized, while two Indian men, including driver Hari Singh, are feared missing and search operations are underway, as per official sources.

A spokesperson for Singhania from Mumbai told The Indian Express on Friday evening, “Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai. We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well being of the affected friends.”

Singhania was among seven people on board the vessel that overturned near V Felidhoo. He has since been rescued and brought back to Mumbai, where he is recovering, his spokesperson confirmed.