R&AW hand Subodh Jaiswal is Maharashtra police chief

A change of guard in the Mumbai Police took effect on Saturday, with 1985-batch IPS officer Subodh Jaiswal taking over the reins as commissioner of police from Datta Padsalgikar, who will now take charge as state director general of police following the superannuation of DGP Satish Mathur.

Jaiswal, like Padsalgikar, has had a stint with the central intelligence agencies. Posted as additional secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), Jaiswal was empanelled to the post of DG in the Union government in March. He has been attached with R&AW for 10 years. Last year, the state home department wrote to him asking if he would be interested in returning to Maharashtra. Sources said the appointment was made in consultation with NSA Ajit Doval.

Jaiswal, who retires in 2022, will follow the same career path as predecessor Padsalgikar. Sources said Padsalgikar, who is slated to retire in August, is likely to get a six-month extension. “With the state government planning to give a six-month extension to Padsalgikar, Jaiswal is likely to continue as CP for eight months. After Padsalgikar retires, as he is the seniormost officer, he would be appointed as the next DGP of Maharashtra and would have a tenure of three years,” said a senior official.

