Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

When those in power tried to silence many, people of India stood by me: Ravish Kumar

On Wednesday, in an internal mail, NDTV stated that Ravish Kumar’s resignation came into effect immediately

Ravish Kumar joined the NDTV in 1996, and has been associated with its channels since. (Express Archive)

A day after Senior Executive Editor at NDTV India, Ravish Kumar, put in his papers, he appealed to the people of the country to continue supporting journalists asking questions to those in power at a time when there was a “serious threat to democracy” in India.

“At a time when the judiciary of the country faltered and the people in power tried to silence the voice of many, it was the people of the country that showed immense love towards me. I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without my audience. I urge these people to continue supporting my work, which will now be through my new YouTube channel and Facebook page,” Ravish said in his Youtube video.

“You are all included in my being. Your love is my wealth. You have a one-sided and lengthy dialogue with the audience. on your youtube channel. This is my new address. Everyone has to fight against the slavery of Godi media,” he added on Twitter.

On Wednesday, in an internal mail, the channel stated that Ravish’s resignation came into effect immediately. “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish did. This reflects in the immense feedback about him — in the ‘crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally,” read the mail. “Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” the mail read.

On November 22, the Adani group began the process of acquiring an additional 26 per cent stake in the company by launching an open offer that ended on December 5.

Ravish Kumar joined New Delhi Television Network (NDTV) in 1996, and has been associated with its channels since. He anchored several news-based shows on NDTV India, such as Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time. He has been conferred twice with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, besides the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.

