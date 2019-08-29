Ravidas temple row: SAD forms 7-member panel to hold discussions with Centre

Two days after Shiromani Akali Dal president and his wife, Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, met the Home Minister Amit Shah to seek reconstruction of the Guru Ravidas temple at original location, SAD Wednesday formed a seven-member committee to hold discussions with the Union government to facilitate restoration of the Guru Ravidas temple at Tughlaqabad to the satisfaction of the Ravidasia community.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the SAD Scheduled Caste Wing which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The party decided to form the committee to hold talks with representatives of the Union government who had been deputed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the issue, said a party spokesperson.

“The seven-member committee, including former Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal, former ministers Gulzar Singh Ranike and Sohan Singh Thandal, former MLA Nirmal Singh and sitting legislators Pawan Kumar Tinu, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Baldev Singh Khaira will meet Union government representatives to hold discussions on restoration of the Guru Ravidas ji temple tomorrow,” said the spokesperson.

SAD president said the party would abide with the decision taken by the seven-member delegation as well as the larger Ravidasia community.