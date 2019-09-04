Ravidas temple row: Hundreds join protest march in Jalandhar

Hundreds of Sikhs along with Ravidas community members participated in a protest in Jalandhar against the demolition of a temple of Guru Ravidas in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Development Authority had demolished the temple following a Supreme Court order.

Threatening to launch an agitation, the protesters urged government to rebuild the temple at the original spot. They chanted ‘Mandir Wahin Banega’ as they marched through the streets of the industrial town, which has sizeable Dalit population.

The protest march was organised by three Sikh outfits — Dal Khalsa, Akali Dal (Amritsar) and United Akali Dal.