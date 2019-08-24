Bhim Army warns of nationwide protest if men not released

The Bhim Army has threatened a countrywide protest if the police does not release 92 members of its outfit, who were detained during an agitation against the demolition of Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad Wednesday, within 10 days. Standing in front of the Indian Women’s Press Corps, Kamal Singh Walia, general secretary of Bhim Army, said, “If they are not released in 10 days, we will start a Bharat bandh andolan. The government wants to drown this movement.”

Advertising

On August 21, the Bhim Army, led by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, led a march in Tughlakabad against the demolition of Ravidas Temple, following which police picked up 92 protesters, including Azad. Claiming that the protest was peaceful, Bhim Army said many protesters were planted by the government. “Some mischievous elements, who we suspect were planted by the police and government authorities, created trouble,” said the organisation’s lawyer Mehmood Pracha.

Asked if they have proof that the temple is more than 500 years old, Pracha said, “We have our own proof which we will present in court. The ASI and INTACH deliberately do not register such monuments because they are suffering from an upper-caste mentality.”