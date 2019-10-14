Ravi Shankar Prasad withdraws remark linking success of movies to economic slowdown

Following a backlash over his comment that the box office success of three movies in one day invalidates claims of an economic slowdown, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday withdrew his comment with a statement on Twitter.

Advertising

Stating that his comments about the Rs 120 crore business of three movies released on October 2 “was a factually correct statement”, he tweeted, “I had also explained in detail about various measures the Govt has taken as a pro-people move to strengthen our economy. Govt of PM Narendra Modi always cares for the sensitivity of common people … Yet, I regret to note that one part of my statement has been completely twisted out of context. Being a sensitive person I withdraw this comment.”

While speaking at an event in Mumbai on Saturday, Prasad said the success of three movies released on October 2 “reflects the public mood and a sound economy”. “There are some people who have organised against the government and misleading people over unemployment,” Prasad had said. Assembly polls in the state are due on October 21.

He had also said the recent International Monetary Fund report’s measurement of India was “incomplete.” On Wednesday, the IMF had said the slowdown was more pronounced in India and Brazil this year.