Ravi Shankar Prasad withdraws Bollywood economics comment

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Sunday withdrew his comments in which he had claimed that three movies earning Rs 120 crore in a single day suggested that the economy was “sound”.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad issued a press statement, saying a part of his statement had been completely twisted out of context.

In a series of tweets, Prasad explained his comment and said that he had also spoken about various measures the government had taken as a pro-people initiative to strengthen the economy. “Govt of PM Narendra Modi always cares for the sensitivity of common people,” he said.

Prasad then went on to say that he was very proud of the film industry which provides employment to lakhs of people and contributes significantly through taxes. “Entire video of my media interaction is available on my social media. Being a sensitive person I withdraw my comment,” he concluded.

My comments made yesterday in Mumbai about 3 films making ₹120 Cr in a single day- the highest ever, was a factually correct statement. I had stated this as I was in Mumbai- the film capital of India. …(1/4) pic.twitter.com/RL62YhjpZt — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 13, 2019

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had brushed aside suggestions Saturday that the country is facing an economic slowdown by citing the success of three movies on a national holiday.

“I was also told that on October 2, which is observed as one of the national holidays, three Hindi movies garnered Rs 120 crore business on that day. Unless the economy is sound in the country how can only three movies collected so much business in a single day?” Prasad asked while speaking to reporters. He was in Mumbai to campaign for the BJP for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Taking a dig at Prasad for his comments, Congress wrote on Twitter, “At this point, we must ask ourselves, do our Ministers really believe what they’re saying or is it just part of the media circus that is the BJP govt. If it’s the former, then are they really qualified to be Ministers?”

Prasad’s comments came at a time when India slipped by 10 positions in the world competitive index report and government data on Friday revealed that factory output had shrunk by 1.1 per cent in August — the worst performance in seven years.