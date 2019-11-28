WhatsApp snooping row: Congress demands JPC, Centre says digital players must erect appropriate security walls

Upping the ante on the Centre over the WhatsApp snooping row in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to be set up to probe the breach.

Advertising

“I appeal to all the parties to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and investigate this sensitive issue as it is connected to our fundamental rights and national security,” Singh said in the Upper House.

The Congress leader raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, almost a month after Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp, in a startling revelation, had said that journalists and human rights activists in India have been targets of surveillance by operators using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The disclosure was made after a lawsuit was filed on October 29 in a US federal court in San Francisco in which WhatsApp alleged that the Israeli NSO Group targeted some 1,400 WhatsApp users with Pegasus. In the latest vulnerability, it is alleged that operators penetrated smartphones through missed video calls to install the spyware.

Advertising

Questioning the government’s role in the entire row, Singh said, “They should tell the House if people were spied upon. The government should tell us which journalists, activists were targeted in the breach. This is a violation of right of privacy.”

On the other hand, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the government is committed to ensure the safety and security of online platforms such as WhatsApp. He added that digital players must erect appropriate security walls or be ready to face action.

Replying to a special mention by Singh on the use of the spyware against some Indians, Prasad said a WhatsApp CEO-led delegation had not mentioned about any vulnerability of their system during their meetings with the ministry, and that the government was yet to receive the names of people targeted by unnamed entities using Pegasus spyware.

EXPLAINED | What is Israeli spyware Pegasus, which carried out surveillance via WhatsApp?

According to the minister, when reports about the breach came in media, CERT -IN (Computer Emergency Response Team) on September 9 sought submissions from WhatsApp, including a need to conduct an audit and inspection of WhatsApp security system and process. “The response from WhatsApp was received on November 18, 2019 and further clarification and technical details have been sought on November 26, 2019. CERT-IN has also sent a notice to NSO Group on November 26, 2019 seeking details about the malware and its impact on Indian users,” he said.

Replying to concerns raised by some members, Prasad said the global business community is welcome to do business in India but they would also have to acknowledge and understand that safety and security of Indians is indeed of prime importance.

“You can come to India for business, but there are sensitive and hyper-sensitive data and India would claim its right over that,” Prasad said, adding he would discuss in detail once the Data Protection Law comes into force.

The Indian Express had reported that at least two dozen academics, lawyers, Dalit activists and journalists in India were contacted and alerted by WhatsApp that their phones had been under state-of-the-art surveillance for a two-week period until May 2019.

With PTI inputs