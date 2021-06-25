Ravi Shankar Prasad says Twitter denied access to his account for an hour, terms it ‘gross violation’

Following the message, the Twitter allowed him access to the account. (File Photo)

Amid an intensified public spat between Twitter India and the government, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad Friday tweeted that the microblogging platform had denied him access to his account for almost an hour alleging a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA.

In a screenshot shared by the Union minister, Twitter informs that his account has been locked following a complaint Digital Millennium Copyright Act Notice for content posted on his account.

Following the message, the Twitter allowed him access to the account.

Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account. pic.twitter.com/WspPmor9Su — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

Slamming the move, Prasad said, “Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account.”

He further said that “it is apparent that his statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of his interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers.”

Granting Prasad access to his account, Twitter, in another message, warned that his account would be locked again and potentially suspended if any additional notices are received against it. “In order to avoid this, do not post additional materials in violation of our Copyright Policy and immediately remove any material from your account for which you are not authorised to post,” it added.

Further attacking the microblogging platform, the Union minister said that it is now apparent as to why Twitter is refusing to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines because “if Twitter does comply, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account which does not suit their agenda.”

Insisting that he has not committed any copyright violation of any sort, Prasad said, “…in the past several years, no television channel or any anchor has made any complaints about copyright infringements with regard to these news clips of my interviews shared on social media.”