Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani get front row seats in House, Rahul Gandhi stays in second

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari already occupy front seats. Prasad and Irani were members of the Rajya Sabha earlier. Sawant belongs to the Shiv Sena.

This is the first time that Irani, who won the Lok Sabha election for the first time, has been given a front row seat in Parliament.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, D V Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Arjun Munda and Arvind Sawant have been allotted front row seats in Lok Sabha, official sources said on Wednesday.

From the Opposition side, the front-benchers are Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, the party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and DMK leader T R Baalu. Congress president Rahul Gandhi stays in the second row because the Congress has a quota of two front seats.

This is the first time that Irani, who won the Lok Sabha election for the first time, has been given a front row seat in Parliament. Shah and Prasad had front row seats in the Upper House earlier.

