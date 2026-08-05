The ‘kutta-billi’ jibe that wasn’t: Ravi Shankar Prasad says he never made remark

In the run-up to the high-stakes bypoll for the Bankipur Assembly constituency, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor had repeatedly accused MP Ravi Shankar Prasad of saying that even a cat or dog (“kutta-billi”) could win the seat on BJP’s ticket.

Invoking the purported remark throughout the campaign, Kishor was heard telling voters in nearly every speech how the ruling party was “underestimating the discretion and intellect” of the electorate. The alleged statement effectively became JSP’s central campaign line against the BJP.

However, a day after the JSP founder secured a resounding victory in the bypoll, Prasad, a former Union minister and BJP’s Patna Sahib MP, has dismissed the remarks attributed to him, claiming he never uttered the said words.