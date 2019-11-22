Bread, butter and telecom: How Ravi Shankar Prasad responded to the latest Amul ad

An Amul topical ad on the telecom sector has caught the eye of Union Minister Ravi Shankar who gave his own take on the issue.

Advertising

On Thursday, the popular daily brand celebrated the government’s decision to grant relief to the struggling telecom companies saying: “Mobilising phone again! Call for it.”.

Amul captioned the post on twitter: “struggling telecom firms provided a financial lifeline by govt.”

Retweeting Amul’s post, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “because mobile phones are source of bread and BUTTER for many.”

Because mobile phones are source of bread and BUTTER for many. ?? https://t.co/AB8AmJPhBR — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 21, 2019

The government on Wednesday doled out a Rs 42,000 crore relief to debt-laden telecom companies after it agreed not to take any payments for the spectrum they use for the next two years.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved giving Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio an option to avail a two-year moratorium on payments they were supposed to make in yearly instalments for the spectrum bought in auctions.