Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in South Africa, being extradited to India

Police sources said Pujari is likely to be brought to India by Monday morning. (File) Police sources said Pujari is likely to be brought to India by Monday morning. (File)

Gangster Ravi Pujari, who was deported to Senegal last year, has been arrested in South Africa and is being brought to India by a team of officers, including senior IPS officers from Karnataka, a top police officer said on Sunday.

The gangster is wanted in many cases, including extortion and murder, and has been on the run for more than 15 years.

“(We are) coming with him from Senegal. Now in Paris. (We are) coming by Air France and (would be) there (in India) by midnight,” a police officer part of the team told news agency PTI.

Police sources added that Pujari is likely to be brought to India by Monday morning.

Pujari (51), was operating in Africa under the fake identity of Antony Fernandes, a hotelier. He was named in a case in Senegal for disturbing peace. He was detained at a barber’s shop in Dakar, Senegal, on January 19 last year by Dakar police, after he was tracked across west African countries by Indian authorities.

Senegal’s interior ministry informed the Indian authorities on January 21 about the detention to facilitate the process of extradition with requisite documents.

Pujari is one of the most notorious names in the underworld and has been mentored by gangster Chhota Rajan. He had moved to Dubai in the late 1990s and used to extort from real estate builders.

