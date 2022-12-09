scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Had Congress brought population control bill, wouldn’t have fathered 4 kids: BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan, who first made his name in the Bhojpuri film industry, made the remarks while speaking at an event hosted by news channel Aaj Tak, just before he tabled the population control bill at the Parliament.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan. (File Photo)
BJP MP Ravi Kishan held the Congress party responsible for him fathering four kids, saying that had the party, while in power at the Centre, brought the population control bill, he would have “stopped”.

The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, while advocating for the population control bill, said as a struggling actor in his initial days, he saw his wife’s health deteriorate with consecutive pregnancies.

“Now that I have matured over the years, and found stability in my career, I look at her (his wife) and feel sorry,” he said. “Had the Congress government brought the bill earlier, I would have stopped…” he said as a round of applause followed from the audience.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 08:17:45 pm
