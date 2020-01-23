Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan get court relief in ‘hurting religious sentiments’ case

Khan is the host of the web series and Tandon was a guest of the November 30, 2019 episode–during which the alleged offense is said to have been committed. Khan is the host of the web series and Tandon was a guest of the November 30, 2019 episode–during which the alleged offense is said to have been committed.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday restrained the Punjab police from taking any “coercive steps” against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and director-choreographer Farah Khan in a case registered against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show.

While issuing notice to the state government for March 25, the court in its order said, “Till then, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners.”

The petition seeks quashing of an FIR registered by the Amritsar Police on December 25, 2019. Khan is the host of the web series and Tandon was a guest of the November 30, 2019 episode–during which the alleged offense is said to have been committed. As per the petition, it has been alleged in the FIR that they had made a joke of the word “hallelujah”.

Senior advocate R S Rai along with advocate Abhinav Sood before the court of Justice Ashok Kumar Verma on Thursday contended that the contents of the FIR reveal that the offenses under section 295 – IPC is not made out and submitted that the allegations of the complainant are vague and general in nature with “the ulterior motive” to fasten criminal liability on the petitioners.

The court was also told that the statements made by Tandon and Khan cannot be perceived to be disrespectful or hurtful to the sentiments of Christians. It was also argued that the FIR has been concocted on the basis of non-existent facts.

In the petition, it has also been mentioned that Tandon and Khan have already tendered an unconditional apology to the Christian community on Twitter. Tandon and Khan have been receiving threats, since registration of the FIR, through videos on YouTube. Alleging that police have acted under pressure, the petition also states the FIR has been got registered with the hidden motive of publicity.

