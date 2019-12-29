Second FIR against Raveena Tandon, two others in Punjab for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

The complainant alleged that religious sentiments of the Christian community have been hurt. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram) The complainant alleged that religious sentiments of the Christian community have been hurt. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Days after they were booked for allegedly hurting the “religious sentiments” of a community, a second FIR has been filed against actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh by Amritsar police.

The celebrities were booked Saturday evening under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) after a Kamboj Nagar resident filed a complaint against them, news agency PTI quoted Ferozepur SSP Vivek Sheel Soni as saying. The complainant alleged that religious sentiments of the Christian community have been hurt by the celebrities during a TV show.

A case was also registered Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve. There have been protests at some places in Punjab against the three by some Christian outfits.

Raveena and Khan have offered an apology on the matter. “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt,” the actor had tweeted sharing a clip of the said episode. The video clip shows Farah acting as the teacher as she asks Raveena and Bharti Singh to spell the word ‘hallelujah’.

“I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise,” the Khan tweeted on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App