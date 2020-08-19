Rave party at Vagator: Sunburn Klassique co-promoter arrested

On Saturday, a total of 23 people, including actor Kapil Jhaveri — who reportedly organised the party with Shetty — and three foreign nationals, were arrested after a raid at the “by—invite only” rave party. (File)

Shailesh Shetty, co-promoter of Sunburn Klassique events in Goa was arrested for co-hosting a weekend “rave party” at Vagator Sunday, police said Tuesday. On Saturday, a total of 23 people, including actor Kapil Jhaveri — who reportedly organised the party with Shetty — and three foreign nationals, were arrested after a raid at the “by—invite only” rave party.

Police said “narcotics drugs including cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy tablets and charas were detected in sizeable quantities and worth over Rs nine lakh”, at the venue.

Police said Shetty “organised the indoor party with main accused Jhaveri”. Shetty was called for questioning during the day and was finally booked by late evening, confirmed officers in the Goa Crime Branch.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.