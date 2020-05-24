Raut meets Governor, says CM, Koshyari like ‘father & son’

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut. (File) Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut. (File)

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut met the Governor at Raj Bhavan Saturday and said relationship between Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are “cordial”, like “father-son duo”.

While both sides have called the meeting a “courtesy visit”, Raut’s call on Koshyari comes a day after the Governor raised objections to the recommendation by Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant to the UGC to cancel the final year exams in graduate courses. Earlier, Thackeray had also skipped a high-level meeting called by the Governor to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“The relations between the Governor and the chief minister are cordial and they have love and respect for each other. Their relationship is like a father-son duo and it will remain like that. There are no differences between the two,” Raut told mediapersons.

Raut also downplayed Samant’s letter stating the minister has not taken a decision in the matter yet. “Samant has expressed his opinion and has not taken the decision. Governor, as a chancellor of the universities, has expressed his view,” he said.

On Friday, Koshyari wrote to Thackeray asking him to resolve the issue of conducting the final year exams in the larger interest of students. Terming Samant’s letter as violation of UGC guidelines, the Governor stated he was not apprised by Samant before recommending to cancel the examination to the UGC.

