Out on bail, Raushan Anand links brother’s death to ‘conspiracy’, accuses Khan Sir’s guards of ‘pressuring’ him

Soon after securing bail in the case connected to the June 2 violence at educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan’s institute in Patna, Raushan Anand, the director of a rival coaching centre, alleged on Monday that there had been a conspiracy to kill him while he was in jail and claimed that his brother’s death in Nepal on Sunday was linked to the case.

Addressing a press conference at his Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute shortly after his release from jail, Anand alleged that two security guards associated with Faisal Khan’s Khan Global Studies (KGS), who are also lodged in jail over the firing outside the coaching institute, had threatened him in custody.

“Faizal Khan’s two guards tried to pressure me for a compromise. There was a conspiracy to kill me inside the jail, but I survived because of the cooperation of the jail administration,” Anand claimed.

The allegations come against the backdrop of the death of Anand’s younger brother, Prince Yadav, in Nepal on Sunday. Prince, who was also named as an accused in the June 2 vandalism case, was found dead at a hotel in Biratnagar in eastern Nepal. The Nepal police said the cause of death was under investigation.

Referring to his brother’s death, Anand alleged that he had been warned of consequences if he refused to settle the dispute. “On June 13, I was pressured to compromise. I received a message that if I did not agree, I would have to face the consequences. Today, I am [facing the consequences] as my brother has been killed,” he said.

Khan was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts by The Indian Express to reach him.

At a moment during his address, Anand broke down in tears. Students present at the coaching institute were heard encouraging him, saying, “Roshan Sir himmat nahi harna hai (do not lose courage).” A large number of students had gathered outside the centre after hearing of his release. They were seen raising slogans in Anand’s support and against Faisal Khan.

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Recollecting himself, Anand demanded a CBI probe into Prince’s death and sought a fresh postmortem examination in Bihar through a high-level committee.

Anand also accused Patna police of acting selectively in the June 2 violence case. He questioned why police had moved swiftly to arrest him following the incident, while no arrest was made in the separate case registered by police against Khan.

“The incident happened on the night of June 2, and I was arrested at 4 am the next morning. I had no clue what had happened… Police had 48 to 72 hours in the case against Faizal Khan, but there was no arrest. Which minister is protecting him?” Anand asked.

He further alleged that Khan had failed to cooperate with investigators while “attempting to mislead the police”, but claimed that authorities continued to support him.

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He further alleged, “It is clear before everyone that Faizal Khan got the firing done, but allegations were levelled against me.”

The dispute stems from violence outside KGS in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on June 2. Police alleged that a group of 15 to 20 persons vandalised the institute, hurled stones, damaged property and assaulted security guard Chun Chun, who suffered head injuries. An FIR, registered based on a complaint by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, named Anand, Prince Yadav and others as accused.

The controversy subsequently widened after videos surfaced allegedly showing two KGS security guards firing outside the institute following the violence. The guards were arrested after investigators said they claimed to have opened fire on Khan’s instructions.

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According to the police complaint, the guards allegedly told investigators that Khan had instructed them: “Dekh kya rahe ho, bheed par avilamb fire karo, jo hoga main samajh lunga (What are you looking at? Fire at the crowd immediately, I will handle whatever happens).”

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Based on those allegations, police registered a separate FIR against Khan, the two guards and others under provisions relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Khan has denied wrongdoing through his lawyers, and secured interim protection from arrest from a Patna court until June 20 through an anticipatory bail and separately moved the Patna High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

As the legal battle intensifies, Anand said he would continue to pursue the matter through lawful means. “I have faith in the judiciary and in the double-engine government. We will fight and seek justice,” he said before leaving to attend his brother’s last rites.

Before Anand’s release, Khan had released a video through KGS social media pages, expressing condolences to the family of Prince Yadav and describing his death as tragic.