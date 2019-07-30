Kamal Nath’s nephew in dock for Rs 254-crore worth of ‘benami’ equity

The Income Tax Department attached Rs 254 worth of “benami” equity of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri that he had allegedly received from a suspect in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday.,

I-T officials claimed that Puri allegedly received funds through shell companies from Dubai-based operator Rajiv Saxena, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

Saxena is under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the chopper scam case, while Ratul Puri is being questioned.

The I-T department alleged that the Rs 254-crore investment made in Optima Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a group concern of his father Deepak Puri’s company Moser Baer, was generated through “over-invoicing of imports of solar panel” by another group company, HEPCL.

They said Ratul Puri is the beneficial owner of these benami held equity shares and has been charged under the Benami Property Transactions Act.

The tax department had conducted raids on Ratul and Deepak Puri’s companies and businesses in April this year during which the documents of these alleged illegal transactions were reportedly seized.