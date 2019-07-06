Ratnagiri: Maharashtra forms SIT to probe Tiware dam breach

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Maharashtra government to probe the Tiware dam breach incident in Ratnagiri district.

Advertising

The SIT, to be led by Avinash Surve, Secretary, Water Resources department, will have to submit its report within two months, an official statement said Saturday.

The SIT will probe the loss of lives and properties into the flood caused by the dam breach on the July 2 night due to torrential rains in the region.

At least 18 people died while five others went missing.

Other members of the SIT include Ratnagiri district collector, superintendent of police, and a chief engineer from the state’s Water Conservation department, it said.

The SIT will probe the reasons behind breaching of the dam, fix responsibilities of the guilty persons concerned and also suggest ways to ensure that such incidents do not recur in case of other small water bodies, the statement said.