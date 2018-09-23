Rationalists’ killings: MGP defends Sanatan Sanstha

MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar claimed there are some people who want to project the right-wing outfit as a “wrong-doer”, even as he condemned such killings. (File) MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar claimed there are some people who want to project the right-wing outfit as a “wrong-doer”, even as he condemned such killings. (File)

The Maguardsrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the BJP in Goa, has come out in support of the Sanatan Sanstha, claiming it was not involved in the killings of rationalists and activists.

MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar claimed there are some people who want to project the right-wing outfit as a “wrong-doer”, even as he condemned such killings.

Police suspect involvement of activists linked to the Sanatan Sanstha in the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.

However, the outfit, which has its headquarters at Ramnathi village in North Goa district, has denied any involvement in these cases. “As the sanstha is doing good work, there are some people who want to project them as wrong-doers. This tirade against the sanstha will continue,” Dhavalikar, who is a minister in the BJP-led state government, told PTI Saturday.

The Sanatan Sanstha teaches spirituality which is very important in today’s world, he said. “I am giving them a clean chit. They are not involved in the killing of any rationalist, writer or thinker, which they have been accused of,” Dhavalikar said.

Such killings should not happen, but just because one member of a family could be involved in some wrong doing, “you can’t label the entire family as evil”, he said.

“You should visit the Sanatan Sanstha, see its work, and then only make comments on it. It is doing good work, which is essential for our country,” said the leader of Goa’s oldest regional party.

Dhavalikar said he would comment on the allegations against the outfit only when the accused persons, who have been arrested in connection with the killings of various rationalists, are tried by court and the verdict is out.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App