Rath Yatra cancelled, BJP workers make do with Rash Yatra in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

With the Calcutta High Court denying permission to hold rath yatra, the BJP workers in Cooch Behar had to settle for the Rash Yatra, a major festival celebrated in Cooch Behar in honour of Lord Madan Mohan. The large number of supporters, who had arrived to attend the party’s rally, ended up participating in the Rash Yatra much to the glee of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which had earlier claimed only Lord Madan Mohan’s chariot would be taken out in the district today.

Advertising

Even as the party was unable to hold their scheduled rallies, thousands of workers religiously turned up at the Jhinai Danga grounds in Cooch Behar. Expecting a positive response from the court, the BJP had left no stone unturned to ensure all arrangements were made for its workers to reach the venue on time.

As it became clear that the Rath Yatra would not kick off from the town as scheduled, the party workers started moving towards the mela which is popular for its food stalls handicrafts.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP leader Mukul Roy addressed the media many times after the high court barred the party from going ahead with the rath yatras under party chief Amit Shah. National secretary Rahul Sinha and MPs Roopa Ganguly and Babul Supriyo were also present at the meetings. At the same time, state president Dilip Ghosh addressed party workers on the field. Other BJP leaders also explained to workers and supporters that no ceremonial meeting would be held today.